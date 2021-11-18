Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, Nov 18 (APP):Pakistani pop star Atif Aslam performed at Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural gathering on Wednesday night, enthralling the audience with a mix of his biggest hits from Pakistan, Bollywood and Coke Studio performances.

The audience welcomed Atif with a round of applause, waving hands and loud screams of ‘Atif Atif’, ‘we love Atif’.



The 38-year-old singer and composer took to the Jubilee Stage for a hit-filled set, representing his around two-decade career. The set included songs ‘Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein’, ‘Doori Sahi Jaaye Na’, ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’, ‘Piya O Re Piya’, ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’, ‘Akhhiya Udeek Diyan’, ‘Allah Hoo’, ‘Yeh Dooriyan Jeena Na De’, ‘Kuch Is Tarah’, ‘Mein Rang Sharbaton Ka’, ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’, ‘Bullah Ki Jaana Mein Kauun’, ‘Jeene Laga Hoon, Hona Tha Pyar’, ‘Tera Bin Yun Kesa Jiya’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’, ‘Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave’ and ‘Na Jane Kab Se Umeedein Kuch Baaki Hai’.



Atif kept on performing for around one hour and 22 minutes. He captured the hearts of his audience by telling them from time to time during his performance that he also loved them too much.



The expo that commenced on October 1, will continue till March 31, 2022. On November 1, the expo recorded 2.35 million visits during the first month of the global event.