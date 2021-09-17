Afghan students having valid admission documents to be facilitated to join studies in Pakistan

KABUL, Sep 17 (APP): Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has stated that Afghan students having valid documents of admission in Pakistani academic institutions will be facilitated to join their studies.

For this purpose, the Afghan students have been requested to register with the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul.

“The Afghan students having valid admissions in Pakistani academic institutions under a scholarship programme or on self-finance basis are requested to register with the Embassy so that authorities in Pakistan could be approached for facilitation in crossing borders enabling them to join their institutions at the earliest,” a press release issued by the Embassy in Kabul said.

“Pakistan reiterates its commitment to continue to assist Afghanistan in the field of education,” it added.