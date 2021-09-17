A view of tomb of Khan-e-Jahan Bahadur Kokaltash a 17th century tomb of a Mughal governor that located in Mohalla Ganj, Khan-e-Jahan Bahadur Zafar Jung Kokaltash served as Mughal Subehdar (governor) of Lahore from 11 April 1691-1693. In mid of 1693, Emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir dismissed him from this office. Four years later, Khan-e-Jahan died on 23 November 1697 and buried the location of this tomb. Historic evidences obscure about Khan-e-Jahan. Historians have different views about that who is buried here. Historian Kanhaiya Lal giving remarks that he was a Vizier and Umra-ul-Umra during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar and he died in 1602. But later Mughal History, we can find who buried here