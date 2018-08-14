GDA announces to back PTI candidates for top NA slots

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Tuesday announced to support Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

The GDA leaders made the announcement to the effect during a meeting with a PTI delegation headed by the party nominee for NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, which called on them here.

During the meeting, GDA’s senior leader Ghaus Bux Khan Mahar said they had decided to vote for Asad Qaiser and Qasim Khan Suri for the slots of the speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

Former speaker and GDA leader Fehmida Mirza said it was a good omen that the candidates for the top NA offices had been nominated from the smaller provinces. Sch steps would remove sense of deprivation among the smaller provinces. “We will collectively work for a strong federation,” she added.

Fedmida hailed the PTI leadership’s commitment for addressing the grievances of smaller provinces.

Asad Qaiser thanked the GDA leadership for their support, saying he would work for the supremacy of the parliament.

He stressed the need for joint efforts to bring out the country out of the crises. He assured that the National Assembly’s proceeding would be run as per rules and in consultation with the opposition parties.

“Great challenges always create greater opportunities and we will work for the national agenda,” he said. The people had given mandate to the PTI and it would work for the resolution of their problems, he added.