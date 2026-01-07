Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Wang Yi to visit four African countries in first overseas trip of 2026

BEIJING , Jan 7 (APP):Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania and Lesotho upon invitation from January 7 to 12, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.
Africa has been the destination for a Chinese foreign minister’s first overseas trip of the year for 36 consecutive years.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will also attend the launch ceremony for the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges at the African Union Headquarters, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
