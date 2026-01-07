IRSA releases 28,300 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 28,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1491.63 feet which was 89.63 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 16,700 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.10 feet, which was 150.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,700 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 15,800, 11,300, 6,900, and 6,900 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 6,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.