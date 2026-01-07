Lukashenko: Christmas traditions are a key part of national heritage

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Jan 7 (BelTA/APP): Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended Christmas greetings to Orthodox Christians, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“Christmas traditions, which carry moral ideals, constitute an integral part of our rich cultural and spiritual heritage, strengthen the bond between generations, and help build Belarus’ future on the principles of peace and harmony,” the message of greetings reads.

Christmas holds a special place for Belarusians, embodying the triumph of love, kindness, and mercy, the head of state said.

“May happiness and wellbeing accompany you and your loved ones, and may the unique atmosphere of this day help in realizing your planned goals and selfless aspirations,” Aleksandr Lukashenko wished.