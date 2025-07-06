Blue Pottery – A struggle to survive amid rising costs

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 6 (APP): Once a source of attraction for every household, the beautiful and world-renowned art of Blue Pottery and Kashigari is facing extinction due to expensive tools, lack of funds and dearth of skilled artisans.

Despite efforts by a few passionate craftsmen and some support from the government departments, this centuries-old tradition of decorative designs is slowly fading away.

Kashigari, the detailed artwork done on pottery, is a skill deeply rooted in South Punjab, especially the city of saints, Multan. With its origin traced back to China from where it traveled to sub-continent through Iran. When the Arabs entered Sindh and Muhammad Bin Qasim conquered Multan in 712 A.D, he was accompanied by skilled “Kashi” artists, who brought this delicate art to this region.

The word “Kashigari” itself is believed to come from “Koshan,” a well-known city in Iran, and “Kashgar,” a city in China. Over the time, this art became widely admired and was passed down from one generation to the other.

However, as this work requires expensive materials and great skill, many descendants of these artisan families have shifted to other professions. They find it hard to continue with such a demanding craft, especially without financial support.

“Making blue pottery is not an easy task. It needs proper training and dedication,” said Allah Rakha, a master craftsman who has spent years in this field.

He explained that many stages involved in forming the body, filtering, making clay slip, casting, kneading, shaping, trimming, joining, drying, smoothening, firing (biscuit stage), decorating (Kashi), cleaning, glazing and finally firing again required careful handling and expertise.

He said the pots are fired at high temperature around 1200°C with heat is increased gradually to avoid cracks. “We make quality products and can earn well if proper export opportunities are available.”

He also informed, “to start a new unit in this business is not easy. You need at least Rs five million to set it up.”

Blue pottery also reflects the beauty of our Sufi heritage as seen on the shrines in Multan and Sindh, with patterns inspired by Persian and Turk calligraphy and miniature designs. Even though it remains admired for its artistic value despite numerous challenges faced by artisans like limited resources and rising costs.

Even then Allah Rakha sees great potential in this craft if the cost of raw material and energy is rationalized. “This art not just a source of earning but also reflect our culture across the world. But high utility bills are a challenge affecting production cost, shrinking profits shrink as well as exports.”

He urged the government to support this sector by offering relief in energy costs and helping with promotion and marketing. “Only then can this unique art form be preserved for future generations.”

Multan’s blue pottery is internationally recognized with collectors and enthusiasts across the world appreciating its beauty and craftsmanship. The demand for these pieces continued to grow during past decades, boosting the craft’s global profile.

But with modernization of society and changing traditions, this art gradually reached the verge of extinction. The Institute of Blue Pottery Development (IBPD) Multan was striving hard to keep this art alive and promoting cultural identity of the region.

“Our institute provides training to students, offer common facility services to local blue pottery manufacturing units,” informed Asad Khan, Manager IBPD. “We also conduct research, exploration of cheapest pottery raw material and develop suitable designs that depict our culture and history and meet modern day requirements.”

Asad said the favorite color of these experts is blue. “Multan has hundreds of shrines and other historic buildings and all these buildings contained three shades of the blue colour.”

Deputy Manager, Naveed Jameel also informed that the Institute of Blue Pottery Development was preparing over 200 articles including complete range of dinner-set, water- set, tea-set, soup-set, show-pieces, planters and many other things.

“IBPD purchases raw clay from Tharparkar, Swat and Quetta. Blue pots are much liked by people, especially elite class and foreigners,” he said. “Similarly, blue pots are also favorite choice of big hotels and restaurants.”

Naveed said, IBPD was doing its bit to promote blue pots and imparted training to hundreds of students. “Our institute started classes in 2006. We educate different programs to students in line with the policy of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) besides also offering them scholarships.”

He informed that presently 100 students are availing training facility in Kashigari, Mould making, Casting and Firing Techniques in Ceramics as the Institute is also working on Ceramics-I, Computer Graphics, Art and Designing Specialization in Kashigrai, Sculpture, Calligraphy, Auto CAD/CCA courses.

“A good number of university students also learn Kashigari at our Institute. We also provide students internship opportunity,” he said.

Since this profession has potential to grow within the country and abroad, more measures like marketing and exports were essentially needed to facilitate artisans.

Therefore, the concerned departments must pay proper heed in its promotion to help earn artisans earn a respectable living as well as bring foreign exchange to national kitty by exploring export markets.