Rescue 1122 on high alert

MULTAN, Jul 06 (APP):District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian has said delay or negligence in emergency response during Ashura will not be tolerated.

He stated this while inspecting various sites as a part of the Rescue 1122 emergency

plan for the 10th of Muharram.

He said the Rescue 1122 remained on high alert and that a control room was operational round-the-clock to response every emergency call.

He added that under the emergency cover plan, 600 officials, 15 fire tenders,

30 ambulances, 93 motorcycles ambulances, and two special vehicles had been deployed in the district, including Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils.

Special Rescue 1122 posts have also been set up at Imambargahs. Apart from the regular rescue staff, trained volunteers are also present