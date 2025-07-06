Karbala tragedy: A timeless battle against tyranny and falsehood

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 06 (APP): In the scorching plains of Karbala Iraq in 680 CE, a pivotal tragic event in Islamic history unfolded that continued to resonate in the hearts of Muslims around the world.

Karbala tragedy was not merely a battle of swords, but a profound confrontation between justice and tyranny, truth and falsehood, principle and power.

At the heart of this struggle stood Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), accompanied by around 70 loyal companions embraced martdyom but did not accept the cruelty and oppression of the tyrant ruler Yazid.

Despite the overwhelming might of the opposing forces, Imam Hussain (RA) chose martyrdom over submission to injustice, falsehood and cruelty.

“The supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted family and followers teaches us that we must always stand against oppression and falsehood, no matter how dire the circumstances,” said Professor Dr. Ghafoor Ahmed, former Director of the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Center, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

He noted that Imam Hussain (RA) refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid, whose ascension marked the transition of the caliphate into a hereditary monarchy through oppression and brutalities.

“Imam Hussain (RA) martyrdom was not just a personal sacrifice—it was a timeless stand for justice and truth that continues to inspire people across generations, sects, and continents,” Dr. Ghafoor said.

“Following the death of Amir Muawiya I, Yazid demanded loyalty from Muslim leaders to legitimize his illegal rule. Imam Hussain (RA), recognizing the injustice, declined. Responding to calls for leadership from the people of Kufa, he journeyed toward the city but was intercepted by Yazid’s army, who isolated his caravan in the desert of Karbala and cut off access to water.”

Despite immense suffering, Imam Hussain (RA) and his small loyal group including women and children remained steadfast. On the 10th of Muharram, his companions were martyred one by one, including his sons, nephews, and close allies brutally. In the final hours, Imam Hussain (RA) stood alone, fighting bravely until he too embraced martyrdom.

“Though Yazid claimed military victory, history honours Imam Hussain (RA) as the true victor as his unparalleled sacrifice drew a clear line between truth and falsehood, and cruelty and kindness” Dr. Ghafoor emphasized.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Central Khateeb of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighted the significance of Ashura Muharram for the Muslim Ummah.

“The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was not for personal gain but it was for the preservation of Islam. His message was clear that nothing stands above the will of Allah and the truth of Islam.”

Religious scholar Allama Tila Muhammad Siddique called the tragedy of Karbala as “the saddest event in Islamic history.”

He said that Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions endured extreme hardships at Karbala but never wavered in their peaceful struggle.

“To be Hussaini means to uphold peace and continue striving for justice and righteousness. Those who promote violence and hate are acting against the legacy of Karbala.”

He urged the true message of Yaom Ashur was setting aside sectarian divisions and honoring the sacrifice of the Ahlul Bayt for the sake of justice and humanity.

Today, Imam Hussain (RA) is remembered as a symbol of unwavering faith, resistance to oppression, and matchless moral courage. “His unparalleled legacy teaches that even when cruelty forces outnumbered, standing for truth and justice holds eternal value leading to success in life.”

“Truth may be surrounded, but it is never defeated,” said Maulana Siddique. “The lesson of Karbala signfied that leadership is not about power, but principle. Imam Hussain (RA) showed that real leadership lies in compassion, sacrifice, and caring for the oppressed.”

He urged unity and collective efforts to uphold justice and oppose all forms of oppression and cruelty.

The experts said that now, more than ever, we must stand together for truth, inspired by the eternal legacy of the Karbala.