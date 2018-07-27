Farrukh Habib of PTI wins NA-108 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Farrukh Habib has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-108 Faisalabad VIII by securing 112740 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Abid Sher Ali of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stood second by getting 111529 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tahreek-i-Labaik Pakistan candidate Shabaz Ali Gulzar by getting 8075 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.01%.