Experts deliver lectures on second day of SBP coaches training camp

LAHORE, Aug 24 (APP)- Several sports experts and trainers imparted

valuable training to 180 coaches of five games – cricket, hockey, football, table tennis and badminton on the second day of Chief Minister Talent Hunt Programme coaches training camp on Thursday under the arrangements of Sports Board Punjab.

Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh delivered lecture to badminton

coaches, he said: “We can’t produce excellent results without adopting modern techniques and training. The coaches will have to give special attention to the fitness and diet of players”. “It’s the duty of coaches to point out the flaws in the fitness and techniques of a player. The trainer must be capable enough to rectify these flaws quickly,” he elaborated.

Salman Butt, Dr Asad Abbas and Maj (retd) Azhar Arif delivered lectures

to table tennis, cricket and hockey coaches respectively. The experts threw light on key topics like sports injuries, sports nutrition, doping, vigilance, anti-corruption and psychology etc. It’s pertinent to mention here that 36 coaches each of five games – cricket, hockey, football, table tennis and badminton are being trained in the first phase of coaches training camp.