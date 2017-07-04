ECP verdict on PTI chief case on July 10

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

will give its verdict in the contempt of court case against Chairman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on July 10.

A four-member bench of ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner,

Sardar Muhammad Raza, heard the case today.

In the hearing, Imran Khan again failed to submit his fresh reply

in the case while his counsel Shahid Gondal sought more time from the

election commission for the purpose.

He told the commission that PTI’s new counsel Babar Awan will

file Imran Khan’s fresh reply in the case.

On which, the CEC expressed his annoyance over non-submission of

PTI’s reply, saying that the reply is no more required. He said the ECP

will announce its decision on next hearing on July 10.