Ziaullah Longove condemns killing of laborers in Gwadar’s Sarbandar

QUETTA, May 09 (APP): Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of innocent laborers in Sarbandar area of Gwadar. He sought the report of the incident from the concerned authorities saying that terrorists would be dealt strictly in order to maintain durable peace in the area and killing innocent workers was a cowardly act.

He said that the incident was being examined from all aspects and the involved terrorists would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Balochistan government said that the Balochistan government had condemned the killing of innocent laborers in Sarbandar area of Gwadar and the the incident was an open terrorism.

Shahid Rand further said that the higher authorities have been ordered to investigate the tragic incident, while this incident took place in Sarbandar, the officials of the administration have reached the site.

We are in contact with the district administration, while in this context, we are also contacting the families of the martyred workers, he said.