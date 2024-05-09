Pakistan Navy hands over 8 Iranian fishermen to diplomatic authorities

RAWALPINDI, May 9 (APP): The Pakistan Navy on Thursday handed over eight Iranian fishermen to Iranian diplomatic authorities on humanitarian grounds.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Iranian fishermen were rescued by the Pakistan Navy during a successful operation in the open sea.

A ship of the Pakistan Navy responded in time to an emergency call from a fire-stricken boat at sea. The Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmouk rescued all eight fishermen from the Iranian boat that caught fire and played a role in extinguishing the uncontrollable fire.

“The prompt and successful rescue operation is a practical example of the Pakistan Navy’s ability to deal with all kinds of situations at sea,” the ISPR said.

