Woman killed, two injured in road mishap

Tragic accident
KHANEWAL, Jan 28 (APP):A woman was killed while two family members sustained injuries in a road accident reported in the city on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, Iftikhar Ahmed was going to the city on a motorcycle along with his family members Nazia and Hamza. All of a sudden, a speeding passenger bus collided with a motorcycle near Husnain Petroleum on Jahania-Khanewal road.
Consequently, Nazia died on the spot, while the other two sustained injuries. The rescue officials shifted the body and injured person to the District Headquarters Hospital; however, the police concerned have also started investigations into the incident.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services