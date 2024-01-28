Authorities directed to complete Kahuta-Azad Patan road work within stipulated time frame

RAWALPINDI, Jan 28 (APP):Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned to complete the Rawalpindi Kahuta-Azad Patan Road project within the stipulated time frame.

The repair and rehabilitation work of Kahuta-Azad Patan Road should be completed in three months, the Commissioner said adding, that a target of planting 85,000 saplings along the road had also been set.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the Kahuta Panjar-Azad Patan thoroughfare is a very important road which is strategically important as a defence route and also the main link to Azad Kashmir. Some portions of this road were affected by heavy transport, landslides and water, he added.

The Kroot Company was taken on board and it would start work on S-5 from February 1 after completing its necessary operations, he informed. The Commissioner directed the administration of Rawalpindi and Azad Kashmir to ensure the provision of security and other facilities to the engineers in this regard.

Funds amounting to Rs 1299.103 million were approved for widening and repair of the 31 km long Kahuta-Panjar Azad Patan Road in Tehsil Kahuta.

66 per cent of the released funds had already been utilized, he said. Section G-1 i.e. 0-18 km of the project had been completed, the Commissioner said adding, that work on G-II i.e. next seven km is still in progress while a detailed design of the S-5 had also been submitted. Immediately after approval of the design, work on it would be started in the next month of February, Liaquat Ali Chatta added.

He said that under the plan of the project, a target of planting 85,000 trees along the road had been set. The Commissioner also instructed the officers to ensure the plantation of a higher survival rate plants having at least 5 feet in height.