Weather to remain cold in most districts in KP

PESHAWAR, Feb 03 (APP): Weather will remain cold in most districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Saturday.

It will be very cold and cloudy in the upper districts with gusty winds and thundershowers in Peshawar, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram, Waziristan, Tank, Khyber and Bajaur.

Possibility of snowfall in the mountains with some chances of rain as well in the upper part of the province, the official said. Moderate to heavy rain, snowfall and hailstorms are also likely in some places, he said.

There is a fear of flooding in local rivers due to heavy rains and the risk of landslides and communication roads due to snowfall.

Tourists are instructed to be careful while visiting to these hilly areas, he added.

The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 10 degrees Celsius and it is likely to increase to a maximum of 12 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The humidity in the air was recorded up to 63%, the official said.

During the last 24 hours, heavy rain and snowfall occurred at a few places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rainfall also occurred at a few places and in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

