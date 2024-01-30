Tourists advised to get weather updates before visiting Murree

RAWALPINDI, Jan 30 (APP): The Murree district administration has advised the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to traveling to Murree.

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the administration on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Zaheer Abbas Sherazi had finalized all arrangements for snowfall season. The tourists were being given information about weather updates and travel advisories at all entry points of Murree, he added.

He said that the tourists had been advised to take all due precautions.

The tourists had also been requested to follow the instructions being given at the entry points, he said adding, that strict action by the law was also being taken against parking rules violators.

Murree District Administration had set up a special control room to facilitate the people, particularly tourists, he added.

The control room was working round the clock under the supervision of senior officers.

In case of any difficulty, the tourists could get help and guidance from the tourist facilitation centers. The citizens were also advised to follow the traffic rules to ensure the flow of traffic on the roads. The tourists could contact Emergency Service,

Rescue-1122, Tourism Helpline-1421, or PDMA Helpline-1129 in case of emergency, he added.

The spokesman informed that the DC had visited different areas to review the arrangements finalized by the administration to facilitate the tourists.

After the snowfall in Murree, all the staff concerned and machinery were fully operational. Personnel from various departments were present at all the tourist facilitation centers to guide and assist the tourists, he added.

He informed that machinery and human resources were being used to remove snow from the roads. The administration had taken solid steps to remove snow from different roads to facilitate the tourists, he said.

The personnel of all the departments concerned were in the field and traffic was normal on the roads, he added.