Arrangements reviewed for general elections in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jan 30 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has underlined the need for making effective arrangements to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for the upcoming general elections.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8.

The meeting was attended by officials and representatives from the health, education, local government, livestock, C&W, fisheries, water management, agriculture, Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA), traffic police, Gomal University, Gomal Medical College, Regional Transpoart Authority(RTA), and other relevant departments.

The meeting was given detailed briefings about the arrangements by each department.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that all departments should fulfill their responsibilities efficiently to ensure a smooth election process, leading to transparent and fair polls in the district.

He also directed for adhering to the prescribed SOPs and Code of Conduct for the upcoming elections, including compliance with specified sizes for advertisements, refraining from hanging banners on worship places and government buildings, obtaining NOCs for rallies or corner meetings and avoiding provocative speeches etc.