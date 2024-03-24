Three killed, two injured in separate incidents

ATTOCK, Mar 24 (APP):Three persons including a couple were killed while two others got injured in separate incidents here on Sunday. In Kareema village, within the jurisdiction of Bhattar police station, a couple was shot dead.

According to police sources, Yousaf Khan, aged 45 and hailing from Kohistan district of KP, and his 18-year-old wife Nadia Bibi, who had recently married against the wishes of their families, were brutally shot by masked assailants in their farm house, succumbing to multiple bullet wounds.

Meanwhile, on Shahbazpur road under the jurisdiction of Pindigheb Police station, a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle carrying Abdul Rauf and his two daughters. As a result, one of the girl lost her life at the scene, while her younger sister and father sustained injuries.