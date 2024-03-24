Govt committed to provide facilities to people despite facing challenges: Chanzeb

PESHAWAR, Mar 24 (APP):Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zahid Chanzeb on Sunday said that our newly elected provincial government has started embarking on the agenda of people’s prosperity and progress of the province, despite the fact that it was facing great challenges.

He expressed this while talking with various members of the National and Provincial Assembly who called on him in Peshawar and besides extending him felicitations on taking over the portfolio of tourism and culture, apprised him about certain issues of their constituencies.

The Advisor Tourism also accepted the invitations from the members of assembly to visit their respective districts and explore the tourist, archeology sites. He assured that he will visit all over the province for the purpose to set international standards in preserving the tourism, cultural and archeology sites.

He further pledged that he will try his level best to develop such places accordingly because there are rarest tourism and archeological treasures available in the province, which can be explored one after the other and show these attractions to foreign tourists, while Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is also personally interested in it, he added.

He said that all the schemes that have not been completed in the entire province will be completed on priority basis.’We will improve the economic condition of the people by fully exploiting all the existing resources of tourism, culture and natural resources in the province on modern lines”, he asserted.

Zahid Chanzeb reiterated the pledge that our first priority is to establish peace and tranquility in the province saying that development is impossible without peace. He revealed that a comprehensive plan has been chalked out about ensuring law and order in the province, on which implementation will begin soon.

“Our next priority is increasing health and education facilities for the masses”, saying that people were waiting for the health card for the last two years, which has been reinstated with start of the holy month of Ramazan.

Similarly the process of immediate relief has also been started by providing Ramazan package to the poorest families, he added.

However, he made clear that his govt do not want to politicize everything, as the people are ours. Henceforth 8.5 lac people will be given Rs 10,000 each and in the future the govt will deliver the due right of the people at their doorsteps and will not humiliate anyone.

He said shelter homes have been reopened and all boarding and food facilities are made available to travellers and homeless people there. Zahid Chanzeb said that the unique feature of our KP government will be that within the next five years tenure the govt will not give fish to people but give them bet and teach them how to catch fish.

He said that the province and the people will be enabled to stand on their own feet as, he said, if someone is given a few thousand rupees in a year, what change will happen to them. But nations are built by standing on their own feet. Only relying on Government alms do not serve the purpose of building the nations, he maintained adding that KP govt will provide the training and employment opportunities to women folks at home and technical training to the youth will be made available in general.

Zahid Chanzeb said that other countries have also been started negotiating to send our skilled manpower abroad after giving them technical training so that they can get better employment.

“In Bangladesh, women work in the textile industry and have become a nation. The women working in the mills have made the whole country stand up, but our women are humiliated by making them stand in lines for few thousand rupees of charity”, he added.

He said KP govt will take concrete initiatives in the province so that people get dignified employment. In this way, the economy of the province will develop and the life standard of the people will improve.

He said that the challenge of food security is also looming over our heads for which full attention is being paid to agriculture, irrigation and energy sectors in the province.