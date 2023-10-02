SSP held open forum & listens complaints of masses

SUKKUR, Oct 02 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo held an open Forum (Kuli Kucheri) to listen to the complaints of masses and resolve them at his office here on Monday.

The Khuli Kuchehri was attended by people from across the society including elders and apprised the Police officer about the issues with regard to Police department.

The people underlined the need for taking more measures for the Police department to resolve all matters concerning law and order situation. They were of the view that the number of Police personnel should be increased in order to ensure durable peace in the area and give effective response in emergency situations by preventing loss of lives and properties of people.

They also demanded that the Police department set up Police check posts at far-flung areas of the district to give a boost to the peace efforts in the area.

The SSP Sukkur also appreciated the bravery of the Sukkur Police and added it was committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, adding peace had been restored in the province due to the matchless sacrifices of the Police force.

He urged the Police to keep close liaison with the citizens whose property and life would be protected at all costs and no negligence would be tolerated on this front. He said no one would be allowed to take the law into his own hands, adding strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in criminal activities.

He also appealed to people to cooperate with the Police to promote brotherhood, and tolerance for ensuring durable peace in the area.