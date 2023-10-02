Solution to all contemporary issues lies in Seerat-un-Nabi: Aneeq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Monday said that the solution to all contemporary issues lied in the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing as chief guest, he expressed his appreciation for the first-ever Seerat Conference organized within the Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat, emphasizing that Allah Almighty had exalted the mention of His beloved Prophet, which would endure until the Day of Judgment.

He said, “The excellent moral values exemplified by the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) are the same values that guide us today.”

The minister said the revered Prophet’s exemplary ethics remained the standard for humanity. He said the Holy Quran, which is the first book on the Seerat of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), should serve as a mirror for both individuals and nations. He said the Holy Quran sternly warns those who did not implement its system on Allah Almighty’s land.

Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah organized the Seerat Conference themed ‘Solving Contemporary Issues in the Light of the Prophet’s Seerat’ within his department.

The conference brought together tax officials and employees for a competition of Naats and speeches on the Seerat. The winners of the Naat and speech contests were awarded certificates and cash prizes as recognition for their outstanding contributions.