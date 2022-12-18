Some elements in Indian media trying to create panic: Shazia Marri

KARACHI, Dec 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri has said that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state while some elements in Indian media trying to create panic.

While taking to Twitter, she said that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister responded to inciting comments by his Indian counterpart J. Shankir.

Pakistan has sacrificed far more than India in the fight against terrorism. She further said Modi Sarkar is promoting extremism and fascism.