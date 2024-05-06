Six illegal oil agencies, 3 LPG shops sealed

MUZAFFARGARH, May 06 (APP):The District administration sealed six illegal oil agencies and three LPG shops during a crackdown launched across the district on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, the Civil Defense Officer Sehrish Irshad launched a crackdown against illegal oil agencies and LPG shops. The officer sealed the oil agencies and shops and submitted applications with the police concerned for registration of FIRs against the owners.

Speaking on the occasion, Sehrish Irshad said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk for their own gains. She said that the oil agencies and LPG shops have been sealed over missing legal permission and safety equipments.