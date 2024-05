QUETTA, May 06 (APP): Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and provincial ministers on Monday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the CM House.

The provincial ministers included Mir Sadiq Umrani, Ali Madad Jattak, Mir Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdur Rehman Kethran, Mir Saleem Khosa, Faisal Jamali, Gazala Gola and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, a member of the provincial assembly and senior PPP leader, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.