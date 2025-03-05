SIU arrests two gutka suppliers

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 04 (APP): Special Investigation Unit (SIU) C.I.A Karachi conducted a raid against suppliers of gutka/mawa within the limits of Sukhan police station.

During the raid, two suspects named Muhammad Younus and Muhammad Khan were arrested, according to spokesperson for SIU Karachi on Tuesday.

The SIU team recovered 550 packets and three sacks of gutka/mawa from the accused.

During the initial interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to supply gutka/mawa in different areas of the city.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.