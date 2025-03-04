Markram fit for Champions Trophy semis against New Zealand

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP): Star South African all-rounder Aiden Markram is fit and available for selection in the all-important second semi-final of the ICC Champions at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to the information made available by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) here on Tuesday night, Aiden Markram has passed the fitness test and is available for selection for the second semi-final.

Earlier in the evening South African ODI captain Temba Bavuma, in the pre-match press conference had told journalists that Markram will undergo a fitness test during the practice session at the Gaddafi stadium, adding that travelling reserve George Linde will replace him in the squad if Markram did not pass the fitness test.