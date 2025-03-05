12.7 C
Governor condemns Bannu Cantt attack, seeks report from authorities

Faisal Karim Kundi
PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday condemned the attack on Bannu Cantonment, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.
Terming the attack a conspiracy by anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces, the Governor demanded a detailed report from the authorities regarding the incident.
Governor Kundi paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for thwarting the attack, acknowledging their bravery and dedication in safeguarding the country.
He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, assuring them that the entire nation stands with them in their grief.
