Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Jan 02 (APP): Three ships namely, MSC Jemima, Luna Rossa and IVS Crimson Creek carrying Container, Wheat and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively

on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Kensington, Rich Rainbow, FSM and Limra also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to load/unload Containers, Palm oil and LPGs respectively.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Ullswater and Sunray are left the port on today morning and three more ships, MSC Jemima, Leila Confidence and Al-Bidda are expected

to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 160,397 tonnes, comprising 120,463 tonnes imports cargo and 39,934 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,852 Containers (1,937 TEUs Imports and 915 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Rich Rainbow, Limra and Maersk Kensington & another ship, MSC Archimids carrying Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT,

EVTL and QICT respectively on today, while two more Container ships, Marathopolis and San Francisco Bridge are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.