SABS University organizes 18th annual thesis display, exhibition

HYDERABAD, Jan 02 (APP):The Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro organized the 18th annual thesis display and exhibition in its premises here Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Sindh Dr. S. M. Tarique Rafi. Secretary HEC Sindh Moinuddin Siddiqui, Vice-chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Vice-Chancellor SUFI University Bhitshah Prof. Dr. Parveen Munshi and others were also present on the occasion.

According to the University spokesman, the exhibition included display of paintings, sculptures, fabric designs, ceramics pottery, building models, advertisement concepts and much more.

Talking to the media persons, the Chairman HEC Sindh said that the exhibition reflected creativity of students which would help them to become entrepreneur in future. He said that the art work of students was not only beneficial for the students but was also important for soft image of the nation and country.

Replying to a question, he said that the fees structure of universities throughout the province was lesser than all other provinces but yet Sindh provides 23 billion rupees to universities. Dr. Tariq Rafi further said that Sindh HEC adapted the criteria of appointments set by HEC Islamabad and its unanimous in all higher educational institutes. Sindh HEC Chairman added that except faculty members all other appointments are made on the basis of set rules and regulations and HEC has its nominees in various statuary bodies of the universities for transparency.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor SABS University said that SABS University was trying to promote peace, prosperity and positivity in the society and the art work of students reflected such themes. She said that the beauty of this university was its close association with creativity through art, design and architecture whereas, creativity and innovation goes hand in hand. Dr. Bhutto further said that the importance of art along with science in our society for both creativity and innovation was a fact and science without art was bleak, art without science was terrifying.

Earlier, Chairman HEC Dr. S. M. Tariq Rafi laid foundation stone of foreign faculty hostel at the University.

During the degree show, the Fine Arts students displayed paintings and sculptures on various topics and communication design students presented their ideas. Textile Design students displayed the fabric designs. While the students of Architecture and Planning Department also gave unique ideas on different models.