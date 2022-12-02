Sharjeel offers condolence on Imran Aslam’s demise

KARACHI, Dec 02 (APP):Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday expressed profound grief over demise of President of Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam.

The minister in a statement issued here, condoled with family members of Imran Aslam and all his colleagues at Geo and Jang Group and prayed Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the soul of the deceased and patience to the bereaved family.

Sharjeel Memon commended valuable journalistic services of Imran Aslam and said that his work as an editor was exemplary and his services as President of Jang Geo Group were imitable.

He said that Imran Aslam had profound creative abilities and his writings and plays were the highest example of creativity.