Secretary Health reviews MNCH, MCH Nutrition programs

QUETTA, Feb 16 (APP):Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan, on Friday, chaired a meeting to review programs including the Maternal and New Child Health Program (MNCH), Nutrition and MCH here at health department.

DG Health Farooq Hoot, Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Divisional Director Quetta Division Dr Lubna Khalil, Provincial Coordinator MNCH Dr Gul Sabin Azam Ghorizi, Provincial Coordinator Nutrition Dr Naeem Zarkoon, Provincial Coordinator MCH Dr Thimeen Gil were in attendance.

The provincial coordinators briefed the health secretary about the performance and working of their programs.

Abdullah Khan while talking to the program coordinators said the scope of quality medical facilities related to mother and child health may be enhanced.

“Multi-pronged initiatives are required to make more effective the efforts of all development partners and stakeholders to address maternal and child health and related issues, he added.

He stressed the need to create awareness about the importance and effectiveness of mother’s milk. “Breastfeeding is the best diet for a baby that strengthens kids’ immune system against diseases,” he maintained.