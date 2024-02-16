Miss Pakistan due in Mirpur for moot on ‘Climate Change & Global Challenges’

MIRPUR-AJK, Feb 16 (APP): Miss Pakistan-2023 Shafina Patel Shah, a Pakistan-origin British national, will arrive in Mirpur on Saturday on a three-day visit to Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Shafina Patel Shah along with Professor Gatrad, Officer of the British Empire (OBE) and Chief Executive of Midland International Aid Trust (MIAT), would inaugurate the international conference on “Climate Change & Global Challenges” on February 19 in the remote town of Kassguma, Mirpur, ex-DGPR AJK government Raja Azhar Iqbal told APP on Friday

The conference, being organized by the UK-based NGO Midland Aid Trust (MIAT) in coordination with local NGO ‘Kasgumma Health & Welfare Centre’, aims to raise awareness about the life-threatening consequences of air and plastic pollution on health in Pakistan, including AJK.

The event will delve into discussions on life-changing medical aid to Pakistan and launch a campaign to increase awareness among the public regarding the detrimental impact of pollution on health.

Professor Gatrad and Miss Pakistan, who have already arrived in Islamabad, are known for their passion for the environment and their dedication to helping the underprivileged.

They will also be chief guests at the opening ceremony of a new school in Kasguma on February 17. The school, funded by Kasgumma Health & Welfare Centre and Oak Tree Trust, will cater to 140 girls and special children. MIAT has provided special play facilities and safety matting for the school’s playground.

Professor Gatrad’s humanitarian work in 23 countries including Pakistan, has earned him global recognition. In 2016, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Cleft Hospital in Gujrat, providing life-changing operations, dental care, hearing, and speech therapy to children in need.

