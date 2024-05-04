Rescue 1122 marks International fire fighters day

MULTAN, May 04 (APP): Rescue 1122 organized an awareness walk, flag march and seminar on the occasion of International Firefighters Day to pay tribute to firefighters.

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Multan organized an awareness walk to pay tribute to the fire fighters acknowledge their services and provide awareness to the public about fire safety so that the community could be made aware of their important role in case of any fire incident and reduce the incidents of fire emergencies.

The walk led by Emergency Officer Engineer Muhammad Bilal started from Kumharanwala chowk and culminated at Madni park.

The participants of the walk carried banners and placards about fire safety and recognition of the services of firefighters.

Among the other participants, Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Arshad Khan, Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Aftab, Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Ejaz, Fire Rescues, Volunteers, Civil Society and Rescuers participated.

A seminar was held on the topic of “Firefighters are real heroes” at the Rescue head office presided over by Emergency Officer Engineer Muhammad Bilal.

Addressing the seminar, Engineer Bilal said that in fact, fire fighters were real heroes of the nation because they not only help people in times of crisis but sometimes also sacrifice their lives to protect people’s lives and properties.

‘Firefighters are our foreheads’. Firefighters of Rescue 1122 were always ready to serve the people of Multan.

He urged the owners of high-rise buildings to follow the fire safety rules made by the Emergency Services department to protect such buildings from fire incidents.

