Release of funds to overcome SITE infrastructure problems: Younis Dhaga

HYDERABAD, Oct 08 (APP):Interim provincial Minister for Finance, Commerce and Industry, Younis Dhaga on Sunday said that small industries could play an important role in the economy of any country, but the industrial zones of Hyderabad and Karachi were deprived of basic facilities.

The main reason for the deterioration of the infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad was the lack of communication between the department and the stakeholders, which was hurting the industries.

He directed the secretary industries to direct the officers of the solid waste management board to dump the waste at the site provided by the Sindh Government instead of dumping the waste at the SITE.

He emphasized that the revenue generated, around 5 million rupees per month, from the SITE should be reinvested in improving the infrastructure and the welfare of the workers in the area.

According to a statement issued here, he expressed these views while addressing traders and industrialists on a visit to the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) during his recent visit.

Dhaga apprised that 300 acres of land had been allocated for the industrial zone in Hyderabad, of which 75 acres were earmarked for traders and industrialists from Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries. Work on this land allocation would be expedited to ensure that the land was handed over to the traders and industrialists soon.

He stressed that by following the development model of Sialkot, we may lead to progress in Sindh’s industrial units, adding that to facilitate this, he directed all relevant government departments related to industries in Sindh to establish a liaison committee with SITE Hyderabad’s representatives and hold monthly meetings.

Provincial minister mentioned that the Sindh government had approved 1.1 billion rupees for the infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad, which, once released, would enable better control over the issues faced by SITE Hyderabad and a board would also be formed to oversee all these efforts, with representatives from government agencies and HCSTSI. Prior to this, President Chamber Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani had outlined the specific issues faced by SITE Hyderabad during the welcome address.

He said that 600 acres should be allocated for SITE industries and 400 acres for small and cottage industry out of the 1000 acres of new industrial zone to be built on Tando Muhammad Khan Road. On this occasion, patron in chief Seth Amin Khatri said that it was very imperative to solve the problems of SITE Hyderabad as it plays an important role in the economy of Sindh.

Former MPA Nadeem Siddiqui, former President Daulat Ram Lohana, Zulfiqar Farooqi, Sikander Ali Rajput, SITE Hyderabad’s industrialists, Aamir Shahab, Faheem Noor Wala, Shahid Qaimkhani, and others also expressed their views. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farooq Naami, Vice President, Former President Saleemuddin Qureshi, Akram Ansari, members of the executive committee, Farhan Iqbal, Ayub Shaikh, Hafiz Ahmed Hussain, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Rajput, Yaseen Khilji, Fahad Mian, Dr. Iqbal Haroon, Islam Bawani, and officers from SITE Commerce and Industry, Sindh Small Industries Corporation and others were also present.