Terrorist Azeem Ullah Ghazi killed in North Waziristan fire exchange

RAWALPINDI, Oct 08 (APP): The security forces killed the active terrorist Azeem Ullah Ghazi in an intense fire exchange that took place between the Army troops and terrorists on October 7th in the general area of Razmak, North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Sunday, the “terrorist “Azeem Ullah @ Ghazi” was sent to hell due to effective engagement by Army troops.”

The weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization of the area has been carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, the ISPR said.