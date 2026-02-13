PU, UoAS ink MoU to promote academic collaboration

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP): Punjab University, Lahore and the University of Agriculture Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at PU VCs Office to strengthen academic cooperation, research collaboration and institutional linkages between the two public sector universities.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, UoAS VC Prof Dr Dawood Jan, PU Pro-VC Prof DR Khalid Mahmood, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yaamina Salman and others were present.

Under the agreement, both institutions will collaborate in the areas of joint research projects, faculty and student exchange programmes, academic publications, curriculum development, and organisation of joint conferences, seminars and workshops. Both institutions will also research work in the field of agriculture, climate change, environmental sustainability, food security, rural development, and related interdisciplinary areas.

Speaking on the occasion, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that inter-university collaboration is vital for addressing contemporary academic and societal challenges. He emphasised that such partnerships would help promote research culture, enhance academic standards and create opportunities for students and faculty members to benefit from shared experiences and expertise.

UoAS VC Dr Dawood Jan appreciated the academic stature and research contributions of PU and expressed hope that the collaboration would open new avenues of cooperation in emerging disciplines. The signing of the MoU reflects the commitment of both universities to fostering academic excellence, national integration and knowledge sharing across provinces.