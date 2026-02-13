As work on iconic Derawar fort moves on, Heritage Hotel planned in its vicinity to facilitate tourists

MULTAN, Feb 13 (APP): Darawar Fort, country’s gorgeous most heritage site with unique architectural traits, is undergoing a massive and long overdue conservation exercise in Cholistan desert since 2025 when it was a Rs 1800 million project, however, the provincial government has now revised it up to Rs 2500 million with additional components including a heritage hotel in the vicinity of the iconic monument to facilitate tourists.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif-led Punjab government had initiated a mega exercise to conserve seven forts in Cholistan desert in 2025 at a cost of over Rs 4 billion and the project is ongoing with some of the forts scheduled to be conserved by June 2026 and the rest in 2028.

The purpose behind the investment was to preserve heritage for the younger and coming generations to know about their roots, culture and heritage and to promote tourism with potential to generate resources.

A sum of Rs 370 million was earmarked for Meer Garh and Jam Garh forts, Rs 100 million for Marot fort, Rs 570 million for Kulra fort in Fort Abbas, Rs 800 million for Mauj Garh fort, Rs 618 million for Deen Garh fort and Rs 1800 million for Darawar fort in 2025, SDO Archaeology Bahawalpur Muhammad Sajjad told APP .

The cost of Darawar fort was revised recently upward to Rs 2500 million. Officials said that conservation of a high defense wall outside the fort, several shops at an age old Bazaar located away from the defense wall and work inside the fort and outside it would begin shortly. Under the initiative, a circular road would also be developed around the fort while building a heritage hotel to facilitate tourists is also part of the plan. Inside the fort, work on Harem, barracks, watch tower, besides parking space would resume.

The specialized work included underpinning of special size bricks, restoring Kashikari and fresco designs, woodwork with floral painting. A team led by project director and comprising project engineer and others is executing the project.

Work on Darawar fort, Mauj Garh fort, Deen Garh fort, and Kulra fort are expected to complete in 2028 while work on Meer Garh, Jam Garh and Marot forts is expected to complete by June this year, officials said.

Forts in Cholistan are a historical, cultural and heritage landmarks that once served for defense and as strongholds to protect travellers and caravans.