UoS honours top female athletes at annual Sports Gala prize distribution ceremony:

SARGODHA, Feb 13 (APP): The University of Sargodha Directorate of Sports held a prize distribution ceremony to honour female students who excelled in the Annual Sports Gala.

Member of the National Assembly Iram Hamid Hameed attended as chief guest, while Dr Atiqa Rehan Waince, Chief Executive Officer of Sargodha Dry Port Terminals, was the guest of honour. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan, senior faculty members and a large number of students were also present.

The ceremony featured cultural performances representing Pakistan’s provinces, a karate demonstration and a tug-of-war contest between the departments of Sports Sciences and Sociology and Criminology.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas said the university was committed to providing female students equal opportunities in academics as well as co-curricular and sports activities. He noted that events such as the sports gala help cultivate leadership, discipline and teamwork among students, and congratulated the position holders.

Iram Hamid Hameed said the government prioritised women’s access to education, skills development and sports, adding that inclusive participation was vital for national progress. She praised the university for promoting women’s empowerment through both academic excellence and athletic engagement.

Dr Atiqa Rehan Waince encouraged students to complement academic learning with practical skills and physical fitness, observing that professional competence and confidence were essential in a competitive environment.

The ceremony was also attended by Prof Dr Aamir Ali, Prof Dr Najma Iqbal Malik, Director Sports Mehr Ahmad Khan Harl, Director Colleges Dr Naheed Naz, Prof Dr Safana Shaheen, former MNA Hamid Hameed and businessman Shahid Mehmood were also present.

A large number of faculty members and students attended the ceremony. In the end, awards and trophies were distributed to the outstanding performers.