PU awards ten PhD degrees
LAHORE, Jun 03 (APP):The Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars.
Murtaza Ashiq S/o Muhammad Ashiq was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Information Management, Abida Tehreem D/o Shair Bahadur in the subject of Public Health, Amna Mahmood D/o Mahmood Ahmed in the subject of Biochemistry, Zaman Gul S/o Khadim Hussain in the subject of Zoology, Mubashar Daood S/o Muhammad Daood in the subject of Islamic Studies, Tayyaba Rasool in the subject of Information Management, Muhammad Aamer Aslam S/o Muhammad Aslam in the subject of Public Health, Muhammad Akram S/o Gul Hassan Badshah in the subject of Biochemistry, Manzoor Ali S/o Muhammad Ibrahim in the subject of Islamic Studies and Uzma Naureen D/o Syed Muhammad Ibrar Hussain in the subject of Botany.

