National

Tarar offers condolences over demise of elder brother of Hafeezullah Niazi, Inamullah Niazi

MIANWALI , Apr 02 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday visited the residence of Saeedullah Niazi, elder brother of Hafeezullah Niazi and Inamullah Niazi to offer condolences on his death.

The minister expressed his condolences to the brothers of the deceased Hafeezullah Niazi and Inamullah Niazi and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Paying tributes to the deceased’s political and social services, Attaullah Tarar said Saeedullah Niazi was a distinguished politician.
The minister said he was deeply saddened by his death and shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

