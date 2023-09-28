Private schools asked to introduce regional languages as compulsory subject

PESHAWAR, Sep 28 (APP):Private Schools Regulatory Authority( PSRA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the management of all private schools in the province to introduce Pashto and other regional languages as compulsory subject.

In an official communiqué dispatched to the principals of all private schools, it has been advised that Pashto/regional languages must be taught in their schools and implementation of the action plan for introduction of Pashto/ regional languages as compulsory subject in all private schools must be started in true letter and spirit.

Through the dispatch, the authority has also directed the management of all private schools to submit the action plan and syllabus with them.

The directives have been issued in light of the judgment of Peshawar High Court (PHC).