All set across AJK to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) Friday

MIRPUR ( AJK): September 28 (APP);:Like rest of the entire Islamic world, all is set in this liberated part of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir – Azad Jammu & Kashmir, to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on Friday – September 29, with full religious enthusiasm, respect and honour.

All arrangements have been completed to celebrate the sacred day with great traditional religious enthusiasm and devotion.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and `Mahaafil-e-Milad’ will be hosted in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the sanctified day and an icon of exceptional religious significance in over 1400 years old Islamic history.

Major ceremonies, to be followed by the Eid Milad un Nabi (S.A.W) processions, to celebrate the sacred day will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber and Neelam valley, Haveili and Jhelum valley districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

At night all private and public buildings are being beautifully illuminated with colored lights on this occasion to express jubilation over the most sacred day in the global islamic History.