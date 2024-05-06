Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, May 06 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday

due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Gulberg, Bashir Abad, Kathoor and Shalimar feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Gojra Mor feeder attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm while al-Khaliq and Tahir Pura feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Momin Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, al-Fareed feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 1 pm on Tuesday (May 7).