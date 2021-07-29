PM to address big public gatherings from next month in Sindh: Haleem

SUKKUR, Jul 29 (APP):Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh Thursday said Prime Minister Minister Imran Khan was going to address big public gatherings almost in all districts of the province from the next month.

He said there would be no governor rule rather to have the prime minister rule in Sindh to cleanse the dirt, created by the corrupt Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rulers.

Haleem, who is also the central vice president of PTI, addressed the presser at the residence of Syed Tahir Hussain Shah in Sukkur after appearing in a court with regard to the case registered against him during the by-polls in Ghotki district.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which had already launched mega projects in Karachi and other districts, would launch more projects in other districts.

He said such projects would be announced by the prime minister himself during his public meetings with aspiring people who wanted to to join the party.

He said it was a wrong perception that the federal government was mulling over to impose the governor rule in Sindh adding there would be prime minister rule in Sindh to cleanse the dirt and mess created by the corrupt PPP rulers for the past 13 years.

The PTI leader said before the public gatherings of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, would organize big public gathering in Mithi to express solidarity with the leaders of Bheel Intellectual Forum, PTI workers and the people of Bheel community.

He said the Bheel community had been subjected to brutal police torture on the behest of PPP leaders, when they staged demonstration against the killing of Dodo Bheel by the security guards of a mining firm.

He said Foreign Minister Qureshi, Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim and other PTI leaders would participate in the public gathering in Thar on August 8, to kick start the drive against the corrupt rulers of Sindh.

He further said the prime minister during his first public gathering would announce the future plans and policies to strengthen the party in Sindh.

He said the way Karachiites got rid of Altaf Hussain and his party Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, Lahoriites from Nawaz Sharif and his cronies and now it was the turn of people of Sindh to get rid of the corrupt PPP rulers.

There would be no PPP in Sindh after the next general elections, he added.