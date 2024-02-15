Election day banner

PHC bars repatriation, action against Afghan transgenders

PHC
PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP):Peshawar High Court on Thursday barred the authorities from taking any legal action against 16 Afghan transgenders and their repatriation.
The counsel for the petitioners informed the court that the lives of Afghan transgenders women were at risk so they should not be forced to return.
He said that the petitioners were holding Proof of Registration cards and other legal documents.
The court clubbed the writ petition of Afghan transgenders with the Afghan singer case and adjourned the hearing.

