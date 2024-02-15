Young Pakistani doctor clinches outstanding diplomacy award at global conference

PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP):Dr Amir Hamza Khan, Lecturer in Community Health Sciences at Peshawar Medical College, achieved the second position among 200 delegates, securing the Outstanding Diplomacy Award for his simulation representation of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The event, organized by the renowned US-based organization and NGO, Best Diplomats, took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 25 to 29. It featured intense competition among over 200 participants from 60 different nationalities.

The conference, recognized for bringing together top diplomats and experts worldwide, provided a platform for participants to showcase their talents with a diverse array of topics, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Dr. Amir Hamza Khan was sponsored by the World Health Organization as a youth delegate. In the past, he has attended the Best Diplomat Conferences held in Dubai, Egypt, Turkey, and Thailand, and participated in four online Model United Nations (MUN) simulations.

Furthermore, Dr. Amir Hamza Khan achieved the 1st position (Best Diplomat Award) out of 300 delegates and 60 nations at the Best Diplomat Conference in June 2023, held in Dubai. At this conference, he represented the Syrian Arab Republic through his simulation representation.