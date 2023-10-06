NAB seminar inspires students to tackle corruption head-on

QUETTA, Oct 06 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hosted an inspiring seminar titled “The Role of Students in Eradication of Corruption” to promote awareness and fostering a strong anti-corruption sentiment among students.

The event, conducted at Quetta’s Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBKWU), also incorporated an Awareness Walk.

While speaking to the university’s students, Khurram Shahzad, Deputy Director of NAB, and Dr. Gul Butti, Dean of Management Sciences, fervently motivated them to engage actively in the battle against corruption.

Through the embrace of positive moral values, young individuals can cultivate a culture aligned with Islamic teachings.

The importance of honesty, integrity, and self-accountability in every facet of modern society was highlighted. It was asserted that by upholding integrity and following Islamic principles, students possess the potential to create a positive influence on their surrounding world.

Dr. Farhat Safdar, the Registrar of SBK University, Ms. Saleha Zaman, Deputy Director of NAB, and a sizable gathering of students attended the seminar. Furthermore, a symbolic walk took place at the conclusion of the event, with active student involvement.